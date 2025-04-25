Proposal sent restore Mora Torsa in Cooch Behar through dredging project

Cooch Behar: Once part of the main stream of the Torsa River, the Mora Torsa now lies in a neglected state — clogged with silt and garbage, with barely any water outside the monsoon season. The river, which flows alongside Cooch Behar town, could soon undergo a transformation, as the district Irrigation department has submitted a proposal for dredging work to the state Irrigation department.

The plan aims to restore the navigability and ecological health of the 5.5-kilometre stretch of the Mora Torsa, from JD Hospital to Ranibagan, including areas near Takagach Gram Panchayat and the Torsa Dam. Notably, the project has been framed under the ‘No Cost to Government Exchequer’ model.

This means the government will incur no direct expenses — an external agency will be tasked with the dredging in exchange for the silt, sand and soil excavated from the riverbed.

Executive Engineer of the Irrigation department, Cooch Behar, Asim Chowdhury, confirmed the development. “We have submitted the dredging proposal through the Chief Engineer earlier this month. We are currently awaiting approval from the state government,” he said.

Once an active waterway, the Mora Torsa was cut off from the main river due to shifting river patterns over the decades.

Unregulated dumping of waste and unchecked siltation have turned parts of the channel into stagnant pools, with blocked sections and overgrown vegetation.

Locals and environmentalists believe that reviving the Mora Torsa would not only improve the town’s drainage and ecosystem but also create opportunities for beautification projects and recreational boating. If the dredging project proceeds as planned, it could breathe new life into the area, aligning with broader efforts to enhance the urban landscape of Cooch Behar.