Proposal for building 11 new jumbo sheds sent to govt

Alipurduar: A proposal for the construction of 11 new Pilkhanas (elephant rest sheds) for Kunki (trained captive elephants) has been sent to the state Forest department by the Jaldapara National Park division. Once the green signal is given by the state Forest department, the concrete-made, tin-roofed Pilkhanas will be constructed.

According to the Forest department, a total of 11 points have been selected deep in the forest, adjacent to the beat offices, range offices and the watchtowers in Jaldapara National Park. Many of the old Pilkhanas have been destroyed by storms and rainwater. Then there are Pilkhanas where more than two elephants cannot be housed at a time in Jaldapara.

The Pilkhanas that are to be constructed this time will be big enough to house three elephants each. Similarly, it will be possible to keep six elephants together in the larger Pilkhanas. This will ensure that elephants and mahouts do not face any problems during storms and rain. Being made of concrete will make each shed last longer.

Holong in the Jaldapara National Park has the largest Pilkhana in the state. This time, every small and large Pilkhana will be modeled after the Holong Pilkhana. Currently, there are a record 87 elephants in Jaldapara to protect the park, especially the one-horned rhinos. There are about 10 small and medium-sized Pilkhanas in Jaldapara National Park. This number is not adequate. If 11 more Pilkhanas are built, it will greatly benefit forest workers, mahouts and Patawalas (elephant caretakers). After the construction of the 11 Pilkhanas, additional Pilkhanas will be built in the next phase.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “We have already sent proposals for a total of 11 new Pilkhanas. Once the proposal is approved, the work will commence in a step-by-step manner. If each shed is made of concrete, there is almost no chance of damage. Also, each shed will have facilities to house more elephants.”