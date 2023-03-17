Proposal floated for extension of Kamakhyaguri-Nararthali canal

alipurduar: The construction of Nararthali-Kamakhyaguri irrigation canal is expected to solve water woes of the farmers in the district and boost agriculture. About fifteen thousand farmers are likely to be benefitted by this project.



Amresh Singh, Alipurduar District Irrigation Department Officer said: “The project cost is Rs 1.39 crore. The department has proposed to construct three hundred meters extension of this irrigation canal. If the 300 metre irrigation canal is extended, the farmers of Kumargram block will get the benefit year round from the NKI irrigation project. However, the extension is subject to permission from the higher authorities. Two more irrigation canals, Jorai Canal in Kumargram Block and Bania Jhora Canal in Kalchini Block are under construction. The work of these two canals will be completed before the monsoon”.

The construction of the Nararthali-Kamakhyaguri irrigation canal project in Kumargram block started last year in November.

Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick had laid the foundation stone for the construction of 680 meters stretch of the project.

The construction was to take 120 days. However, the construction was completed in the last week of February, a month before the stipulated time. Tapan Roy, a farmer said: “A few meters of this area did not have a paved irrigation canal. Owing to which we did not receive enough water throughout the year. Now we will not have any water problems.” Dhiresh Roy, Trinamool Congress Kumargram, block president, said: “The state government has taken a lot of initiative for the betterment of the farmers. With the construction of this irrigation canal, about fifteen thousand farmers of about eight mouzas will be benefitted.”