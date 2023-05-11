Property and building material exhibition commences in Siliguri

SILIGURI: A property and building material exhibition named ‘Createch Prachurya 2023’ organised by Siliguri Architects and Engineers Association was inaugurated by Swami Shivapremananda Maharaj, secretary of Jalpaiguri Ramakrishna Mission on Thursday, at Equity Saw mill compound.



The four-day event will continue from May 11 to 14 and will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm.

Around 44 exhibitors have their active participation to provide a wide range of products related to the construction industry. The event is organised to create value for one another through interaction during the exhibition days.

Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation; Pratul Chakraborty, chairman, SMC; Gokul Mandol Biswajit Som; Naresh Agarwal, president, Credai North Bengal; Navin Agarwal, secretary, Credai North Bengal; Robin Mitruka, president, AREAS; Yogesh Mittal, secretary, AREAS; Binayak Bose, president, SEAA, and Dulal Chandra Neogi, secretary SEAA along with major builders of Siliguri like Manakamna Group, PRM Group, Dwarika Group, MLA group, Ajay Begraj group, among others took part in the event.