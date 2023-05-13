‘Pronam’: Kolkata Police open call centre for elderly

kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday inaugurated a call centre for the elderly citizens registered under the project ‘Pronam’ and launched a dedicated smartphone application at the Lalbazar.



Goyal also launched an upgraded version of the Bondhu application through which multiple online services can be availed.

On Friday Goyal inaugurated the call centre which will be operating from the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.

There will be six tele-callers will be there at the call centre. The number of the call centre is 9477955555.

The call centre will operate round the clock. The Pronam members can call and seek help or any kind of service at the said number.

The call centre will inform the local police station of the Pronam members’ residence from where necessary help will be extended.

This apart, the liason officers of all the police stations will try to mark a medicine shop and other shops near to every Pronam members’ residences so that during any need the shop owners can be asked to deliver the goods which the elderly persons want.

Goyal also launched a smartphone application styled as ‘Pronam’.

Through this application the elderly persons will be able to avail multiple services as well as they can contact the call centre and the local police station as well.

The Commissioner of Kolkata Police also launched an upgraded version of the Bondhu application.

Through this updated version where a new section styled as ‘Missing articles’ has been added. Through this section people can report about any lost item and can download a digitally signed copy of

the same.