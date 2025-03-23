Prompt intervention by SSB saves tourist’s life

Darjeeling: Timely intervention by the 36 Bn Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB,) saved the life of an 11-year-old tourist in Phalut, one of the highest points of Bengal. The incident took place on Saturday. SSB is deployed and guards the India Nepal border, including the high reaches of Sandakphu (3636m) and Phalut (3595m) on the Singhalila ridge.

As per the SSB, a group of 6 tourists from South 24-Parganas accompanied by their guide, Shankhlal Tamang had arrived at Phalut from Tonglu via Sandakphu. The tourist group included 11-year-old child, Sakhya Das, son of Biplav Das. Owing to the high altitude and inclement weather, the child became very sick and finally lost consciousness. With no medical aid at hand, the group arrived at the post for help at SSB Border Out Post (BOP) at Phalut. Post Commander Harikesh Kumar informed Company Commander Shibu Mandal, who was stationed at the Post for the night halt. The BOP Phalut team swiftly administered oxygen to the child and after about an hour, the child regained consciousness and returned to normal condition. The group subsequently departed for Gorkha, accompanied by their guide.

The Tourism department, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, reacting to the incident stated: “This incident serves as a reminder for all trekkers to be cautious while trekking in high altitude regions. Acclimatise properly, stay hydrated and carry necessary medical supplies.

We urge guides and tourists to be well prepared and prioritise safety at all times.” The family of the child along with other tourists expressed their gratitude to the SSB. The department of Tourism, GTA, thanking the SSB stated: “We deeply appreciate SSB’s dedication to tourist safety.” This is not the first time that the SSB has come to the rescue of ailing tourists. On the evening of January 5, two persons visiting Sandakphu had checked into Hotel Namo Buddha. One of them, 24-year-old Savya Khatun of Dankuni, Hooghly, started experiencing severe health issues, including difficulty in breathing. Acting swiftly on information received from the hotel owner, personnel from the Border Outpost (BOP) Sandakphu of 36 Bn SSB stepped in under the guidance of their commanding officer.

They immediately administered oxygen which helped stabilise the patient. She was later transported to Sukhiapokhri Primary Health Center for further medical attention as advised by a doctor and survived.

Incidentally, the nearest medical facility from Sandakphu is the Sukhiapokhri Primary Health Centre, located 39 km away, a distance that too in treacherous terrain, too far in times of medical emergencies.

Initially, a trekking destination, with a motorable road leading to Sandakphu, it is fast evolving into a mass tourist destination, with the allure of viewing the magnificent Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest and the Kanchenjunga, attracting huge number of tourists, mostly novice about mountains and high altitude destinations, making them vulnerable. The year 2024 alone saw many tourist deaths in Sandakphu.