Prompt intervention by SSB saves lives of 3 tourists in Sandakphu

Darjeeling: Timely intervention of the Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) saved the life of an 18-year-old from Kolkata on Thursday. Similarly, on Wednesday an 11-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman were saved by the SSB, in the Sandakphu area. SSB is deployed and guards the India Nepal border, including the high reaches of Sandakphu (3636m) and Phalut (3595m) on the Singalila ridge.

At around 7 pm on Thursday, Border Outpost at Sandakphu received information that 18-year-old Rudra Biswas travelling from Tumling Fatak to Sandakphu along with his friends fell ill, experiencing shortness of breath and high fever. Upon receiving information about the above, the personnel from BOP Sandakphu led by SI/GD Harkesh (BOP commander) rushed to the spot and provided oxygen support to the patient. His BP and temperature was monitored and medicines provided, thereby stabilising the patient. “We are truly grateful to the SSB for their timely intervention and help,” stated Sohan, friend of Rudra.

Similarly at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, Border Out Post Sandakphu received information about one Moumita Ray (35) and 11-year-old Debarghya Ray travelling from Tumling Fatak to Sandakphu falling sick. Moumita had fallen unconscious along with experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath. The SSB immediately rushed a team to provide medical assistance. Her BP level was also closely monitored. She was given medicine also. After an hour, she was easy and comfortable and regained consciousness. The 11-year-old was also administered oxygen.