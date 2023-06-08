Prompt action: Nepali youth rescued within few hrs of abduction, 2 held

A Nepali national who was abducted by two youths was rescued by the cops of Baguiati Police Station and the accused were nabbed within a few hours after the complaint was lodged late on Tuesday night.

According to police, late on Tuesday night, a man identified as Saroj Khanal of Jhapa in Nepal went to the Baguiati Police Station accompanied by the representatives of Nepal Consulate and alleged that his brother had been kidnapped for ransom. He told the cops that his brother Shakti Khanal left his home on June 3 for Kolkata. He had informed his family members about his place of stay in Chinar Park area via an email. He also mentioned that he is in some sort of problem but did not mention any details.

On Tuesday, Saroj received a Whatsapp call from Shakti seeking help as he was abducted. The kidnappers were allegedly demanding rupees three lakh as ransom. To receive the ransom amount, the accused persons had sent a picture of a cheque book where the account number was mentioned for deposit of money. Immediately, the cops of Baguiati Police Station and cops from the Detective Department of the Bidhannagar City Police traced the house in Salt Lake where the victim was confined.

Sources informed that the bank account was of another person which the accused persons were using to receive the amount. However, cops are yet to ascertain whether the account holder was aware of their ill motive. During the raid, cops nabbed the two accused, identified as Debojyoti Das alias Dev of Nayapatti in Sector V, Salt Lake and Akash Mondal of Chakdah in Nadia. Police claimed that Shakti knew Das earlier through some of his friends. Das had promised Shakti to help him get a VISA to Portugal.