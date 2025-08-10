Prompt action by KMC councillors saves trapped woman

Kolkata: Prompt intervention of two councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) saved the life of an elderly woman who was trapped under the debris after a portion of a roof of an old building caved in at Sitalatala Lane at Narkeldanga area on Saturday night.

It was around 9.30 pm when the news of sudden collapse of a portion of an old building’s roof trapping the aged woman reached local councillor Papiya Ghosh Biswas and Swapan Sammaddar, councillor of Ward 56, who is the president of Trinamool Trade Union Congress of north Kolkata.

Samaddar, who was then at Sovabazar area, rushed to the spot and along with local councillor Ghosh Biswas mobilised the local youths in the area who rescued the woman and with the assistance of the local police station sent the woman to a nearby hospital. They also informed officials from CESC who rushed to the spot and snapped power supply so that the employees from the Building department of the KMC could clear the debris.

“I was at Sovabazar when I received a call regarding caving in of the building. I turned back and rushed to the site immediately. Meanwhile, the local youths have already started a rescue operation. The building was old but seemingly not prone to collapse. A portion of a roof caved in, may be because of the heavy rain,” said Samaddar.