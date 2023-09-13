Prompt action by cops saves woman
Kolkata: A woman was saved due to the police’s prompt action on Tuesday afternoon after a distress call was received at the Lalbazar control room.
According to police, the caller informed that a woman from Regent Park was being allured to go with two people on the pretext of casting her in TV series and cinemas produced by two well-known production houses. The cops traced the woman’s location at a hotel in Thakurpukur area and subsequently, Thakurpukur Police Station was informed, who rushed to the hotel and rescued the woman.
The two persons who allured the woman were also arrested.
