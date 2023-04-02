Prompt action: Ailing octogenarian gets Swasthya Sathi card within hours

Malda: Ayesh, an octogenarian from Krishnadanga village of Malatipur Gram Panchayat in Chanchal 2 block in Malda suffering from heart ailment was handed over his Swasthya Sathi card within a few hours of applying by the district administration considering the urgency of the case.



Dibyajyoti Das, the Block Development Officer (BDO), spotted the urgent need of the elderly man. He was to be taken to Kolkata on Sunday night for angiography at the SSKM Hospital. The BDO took the initiative to hand him the card. Rafiqul, son of the patient, was overwhelmed with the spontaneity with which the administration reacted to the urgency.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said, “As directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee our entire team is ready to serve the people always. Duare Sarkar camps are running in the district successfully to serve people better.”

Ayesh being unable to move with his ailment, his son and daughter in law, Sabina Khatun, went to the Duare Sarkar camp at Sadarpur High School on Sunday morning. They met BDO Das and explained the situation. Immediately the BDO sent his vehicle to take the octogenarian to the photo clicking spot. Within a few hours BDO Das handed over the Swasthya Sathi card to Sabina Khatun. Rafiqul, a carpenter by profession, said: “We couldn’t imagine that we could get the card so fast. Thanks to the block and district administration. Now, I can take my father to SSKM Hospital for angiography without any worry for money.”