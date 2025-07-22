Promoting tourism: Bengal govt to launch comprehensive mobile App for tourists

Kolkata: In a major push to promote tourism and enhance visitor experience, the West Bengal Tourism department has floated a proposal to develop a comprehensive ‘tourist-facing mobile application’.

The initiative aims to make travel in the state more accessible, informative and user-friendly by leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies. The proposed mobile application will serve as a one-stop solution for domestic and international tourists, offering features ranging from destination guides and itinerary planning to emergency support and festival-specific modules. According to the department, the mobile platform is envisioned as a smart travel assistant designed to elevate the tourism ecosystem of Bengal.

Among the key objectives of the initiative is to simplify trip planning through GPS-enabled location-based services, interactive maps and listings of attractions, accommodations, eateries and transport options. The App will also provide real-time updates on local events and weather conditions and offer push notifications for cultural programmes and emergency alerts.

A standout feature of the proposed application will be a dedicated interface for the Durga Puja festival. Tourists will be able to track pandal locations, view schedules of cultural events and receive crowd density and traffic advisories to ensure smooth travel during the festive period.

The app will also include multilingual support (English, Bengali, and Hindi), offline accessibility for key information, and integration with third-party services for bookings and weather updates. An SOS feature for emergency assistance and a chatbot for 24/7 travel guidance will further ensure tourist safety and convenience.

The Tourism department plans to appoint an agency for the design, development, implementation and 18-month maintenance of the mobile application. The project is expected to go live within six months of the agreement being signed. The app will be hosted on cloud infrastructure, and its functionality will be evaluated by a third-party assessment body.