Promoter of building held from resort in Bakkhali

Kolkata: After almost 48 hours of the building collapse at Netajinagar, the promoter of the damaged apartment was arrested from Bakkhali in South 24-Parganas on Thursday.

Sources informed that acting on a tip off, cops of Kolkata Police came to know that the accused developer identified as Subhas Roy was hiding at a resort in Bakkhali. Immediately, the Sunderban Police District was informed and subsequently Roy was detained. Later, he was handed over to the Kolkata Police. A case was already registered against Roy and other flat owners on charges of criminal conspiracy, endangering life or personal safety of others along with other charges mentioned in the KMC Act.