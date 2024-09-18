Prolonged strike at RG Kar delays critical surgeries, leaves patients in limbo

KOLKATA: The prolonged strike by junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has left numerous patients facing significant delays in critical surgeries. Sujan Das, a 24-year-old from Bhangar, is one such patient who finally underwent a hip operation on Tuesday after a month-long wait.

Das’s ordeal began on August 8 when he was admitted to the hospital with paralysis in both legs due to an infection in an old wound. His surgery was initially scheduled for August 11, but was postponed due to health complications. The subsequent vandalism of the hospital on August 14 and the ongoing protests further delayed his treatment. He was also released from the hospital after the vandalism.

Anima Das, an aunt of Sujan, described the difficult conditions they faced. “After the vandalism, we were informed that due to ongoing disturbances, doctors wouldn’t be available and we were advised to return once the situation improved,” she said. Sujan, unable to leave his bed, was brought to the hospital three times during the strike but was unable to be admitted. The family also made numerous phone calls to the hospital. Finally, on September 11, he was admitted, and he received his surgery on Tuesday.

Financial constraints prevented the family from seeking private medical care. “He was suffering every day. We considered moving him to a private hospital but couldn’t afford it. So, we kept coming back here,” said Alok Jana, Sujan’s cousin.

The strike also discouraged other patients from seeking treatment at RG Kar. Bharati Sarkar, whose husband was suffering from breathing problems and a suspected tumour, decided to avoid the hospital due to the disruptions. “We came back today after hearing that the services are available again,” she said. Archana Mondal, another patient’s relative, expressed frustration over the delays in her brother-in-law’s treatment. “We couldn’t even collect his test reports because of the strike,” she said. Her brother-in-law, Dipankar Ghosh, who has a brain tumor, was initially brought to RG Kar on August 5. He was instructed to return with test reports on August 14, but the cease-work of doctors had started before the scheduled date. “We were apprehensive about bringing him here amid the ongoing cease-work. His condition worsened this Monday, which is why we brought him in today,” said Archana. Concerns about RG Kar’s infrastructure include a family from Tarakeswer reporting numerous cats in the wards. They urged the hospital to address the issue. Their mother, Anima Ghoshal, was released after a cerebral stroke and heart attack, due to lack of further treatment options.