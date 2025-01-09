Projects worth Rs 6.72 cr inaugurated in Sujapur

Malda: In a boost to the development of North Bengal, a series of infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 6.72 crore have been inaugurated under the financial support of the North Bengal Development Department.

The projects include the construction of a road and drainage system connecting Jaluabadhala and Majampur village panchayats in Kaliachak-1 Block’s Sujapur region. Additionally, paving work has commenced on the Majampur Imam Jameer and Alipur Mazharul Uloom Eidgah grounds.

Another major initiative includes the construction of a community hall in Jhanksutola village in Silampur-1 region. These projects are expected to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the region, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of local residents.

The official inauguration ceremony was led by Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for North Bengal Development. She was accompanied by Abdur Rahman, Forest and Land Management Sabhadhipati of Malda District Council, along with the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kaliachak-1 and other dignitaries.

“As per the desire of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have flagged off 7 development works in Sujapur of Kaliachak-1 block. These much-needed works will definitely contribute much to the society,” said Yeasmin.