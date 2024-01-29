‘Projects worth Rs 5,780 cr taken up in Diamond Harbour ’

Kolkata: Inaugurating the Amtala auditorium on Monday, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Diamond Harbour (DH) MP Abhishek Banerjee said that projects worth Rs 5780 crore, including both completed and ongoing, were taken up in his constituency.



Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek said: In Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, projects worth Rs 2,400 crore have been completed. This includes investment from MPLAD fund, MLA LAD, Zilla Parishad, and different departments of state government.”

Talking about ongoing projects, he said: “Projects that will be completed in the next one to two months amount to Rs 2800 crore. If we add the ongoing and completed projects then the figure stands at Rs 5200 crore. This is the work done in this constituency for the last 10 years. There are upcoming projects worth Rs 580 crore which are at various stages of the tender process. These include roadworks under the ‘Pathasree’ scheme. If we take all of these projects into consideration then the total amount stands at Rs 5780 crore.”

He further added that he is probably the only MP who has been publishing report cards on the development works done in his constituency every year for the last 10 years. He highlighted that in the next 10 years, there will be projects worth Rs. 10000 crores which would mean Rs 1000 crore projects every year.

Abhishek challenged: “If someone can show better work in any other Lok Sabha seats in the country then I am ready to accept it and replicate the same in my constituency. The Diamond Harbour model is best defined by the Rs 5780 crore worth projects.”

He also highlighted he will inaugurate the second flank of Chorial Bridge on February 17 and will inaugurate the revamped road below the Sampriti Flyover in February-end.