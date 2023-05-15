Project report worth Rs 6 crore submitted

jalpaiguri: The municipality of Jalpaiguri has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 6 crore to the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs of the state for renovation of roads.



The municipality has identified the need for road renovations in various wards within its jurisdiction.

The renovation work will commence through a tender process after receiving an approval from the department.

According to the population census of 2011, Jalpaiguri Municipality covers an area of 12.97 square kilometres and has a population of 108,700 residents in its 25 wards. However, according to the authorities the current population has reached approximately 200,000.

The quality of roads in the municipality has deteriorated as a result of increased traffic. Although significant road repair was completed before the municipal elections in 2021, certain wards still require more road work.

Sandeep Mahato, the chairman-in-council of Jalpaiguri Municipality, stated: “Last week, a tender worth Rs 1 crore 44 lakh was assigned for the construction work of seven roads. Additionally, some work has been carried out through the ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’ programme.

“Recently, with a budget of Rs 6.5 crore, several road constructions were carried out in ward no. 9, 10, 14, 7, 5, and 19, among others. However, there is still a need for renovation of certain roads,” Mahato said.

“A list has been prepared, marking those roads. A DPR worth Rs 6 crore has been prepared and sent to the Department of Urban Development for the construction of those roads,” he said.

“The work will be carried out through a tender process based on the availability of funds from the department by following the allocated budget,” Mahato added.