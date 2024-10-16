Project helps uplift conditions of SC category farmers in Bankura

Kolkata: To uplift the Scheduled Caste (SC) farming communities in Bankura through sustainable agricultural practices, West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) in association with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bankura executed a project which has significantly improved farm productivity and livelihoods across six blocks of the district.



“A total of 600 marginalised farmers of Hirbandh, Ranibandh, Chatna, Gangajalghati, Simlapal and Raipur blocks benefitted through this Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) project sanctioned by the Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology (IIAB), Ranchi under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) with an aim to promote inclusivity and rural development,” aid Moumita Gupta, programme coordinator of WBCADC KVK at Sonamukhi, Bankura.

The project encompassed a series of activities aimed at addressing poor soil health, limited access to quality planting material, and inadequate technical know-how. One of the cornerstones of the SCSP project was to equip farmers with the necessary knowledge and skills for modern agriculture.

KVK Bankura conducted extensive training programs on improved agricultural practices covering adoption of high-yielding and resilient crop varieties, pest management, and organic farming, biofertiliser usage and post-harvest management.

Regular interactions between scientists from ICAR-IIAB Ranchi and farmers were held to foster a better understanding of the latest advancements in agricultural technology. Farmers shared their on-ground experiences and challenges while scientists provided tailored solutions for addressing climate-related challenges through the introduction of climate-resilient crops, optimizing nutrient management by leveraging biofertilizers to ensure healthier soil and better crop growth and ensuring efficient water usage through techniques like drip irrigation, particularly beneficial for drought-prone areas like Bankura.

The project also provided vital inputs to the farmers through provision of high-yielding varieties of vegetable saplings, fruit saplings (like mango, dragon fruit and lemon).

“Diversifying into horticulture with the help of fruit saplings allowed the farmers to generate additional income, making them less vulnerable to market price fluctuations and crop failures,” said a WBCADC official involved in the project.

“The combination of modern technology and traditional farming knowledge also promoted sustainable agriculture in the region, making it a blueprint for future development projects aimed at rural empowerment,” said Gupta.