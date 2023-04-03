Prohibitory orders continue, BJP leaders clash with police

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders continued and internet services remained suspended overnight in areas of Hooghly following a clash between two groups in Rishra on Sunday evening.



Police till Monday morning arrested about 12 persons in connection with the incident and said that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning BJP leaders and workers got involved in another clash with police at Konnagar while trying to break the barricades to reach Rishra ignoring section 144 of the CrPC imposed already.

Despite police informing the BJP leaders, including Sukanta Majumdar and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, about the restrictions imposed to maintain law and order in several areas of Rishra, they tried to disobey the instructions and moved forward.

After being obstructed by the police, BJP leaders and workers allegedly put up a blockade on the road.

Consequently, local people faced tremendous harassment. Several ambulances allegedly got stuck in the huge traffic congestion owing to the situation.

BJP leaders, however, claimed that they were not obstructing anybody.

The blockade was withdrawn at about 6:30 pm when the BJP leaders and workers left Konnagar.

On Sunday, a clash broke out between two groups of people over a rally. Several people, including police personnel, suffered injuries. It is alleged that the accused persons from both groups pelted stones at each other.