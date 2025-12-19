Progressive initiative: State to mentor colleges for improved NIRF rankings

Kolkata: The Higher Education Department will shortly roll out a mentorship programme aimed at increasing the number of colleges from West Bengal featuring in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

At present, only five state-run colleges have found a place in the latest NIRF rankings, which recognise excellence in higher education.

“We will be organising 13 workshops across the state to mentor colleges so that they can perform better in the NIRF,” said Madhumita Manna, Director of Public Instruction (DPI), Higher Education Department.

She was speaking on the sidelines of New Alipore College’s two-day winter carnival, Udbhas 2025, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Jaydeep Sarangi, principal of New Alipore College, said the state government’s mentorship initiatives have already proved to be a game changer for colleges in securing improved grades under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“A majority of colleges in the state have achieved A grade, and some have even secured A+,” he said, adding that New Alipore College has been selected as a mentoring centre for the NIRF programme for colleges in south Kolkata.

The NIRF evaluates institutions on parameters such as Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

As part of Udbhas 2025, various departments put up innovative wall magazines featuring articles, poems, artwork and thought-provoking themes, offering students a platform to showcase their literary and artistic abilities.

Departments also displayed projects and creative exhibits highlighting their academic and innovative work.

The two-day event brought together students, faculty members and participants from different institutions, fostering an atmosphere of festivity, creativity and intellectual engagement.

The Journalism and Mass Communication Laboratory at New Alipore College was also inaugurated on Wednesday.