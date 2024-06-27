Progress of Balurghat-Hili Railway project accelerates

BALURGHAT: The expansion of the Balurghat-Hili railway project is gaining momentum as the South Dinajpur district administration is set to hand over the initial parcels of land to Railway authorities by July.



Land survey and acquisition efforts, which began in mid-2023, have made considerable headway. However, a significant portion of land remains to be acquired. The district administration is facilitating the Railway project by granting permissions in stages.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna confirmed that Railway officials have requested land for essential infrastructure, including bridges and stations. “Initially, some land will be fully handed over to the Railways by the district administration within July. There will be no hindrance in the project” Krishna assured.

The project requires land from over 1,500 plots, a process that was temporarily halted due to the Lok Sabha elections. However, Railway officials have now intensified their efforts, expecting imminent land transfers following a recent meeting with district authorities. Approximately Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the project by the Indian Railways. Sabyasachi Dey, Chief Public Relations Officer of North East Frontier Railway, stated: “There should be no problem with funding. Once the administration gives the land, we will start working on the project.”

The project has sparked political debate, with the BJP accusing the administration of delaying land allotment. BJP district leader Subhendu Sarkar urged the administration to expedite the process. In response, Trinamool leader Biplab Mitra emphasized that land acquisition would proceed according to regulations.

As the Central government advances with the rail corridor, timely completion of this project remains crucial for the successful expansion of the Balurghat-Hili Railway line, promising enhanced connectivity for the region.