Progress of 2 Metro corridors in Kolkata reviewed

Kolkata: The progress of remaining work on the partially-operational Orange and Purple lines of Kolkata Metro was reviewed here, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Member (Land and Amenities) Railway Board, Dinesh Kumar, reviewed the work in a meeting with Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials at Metro Rail Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

Kumar reviewed the progress of land acquisition along the Purple and Orange lines for the timely completion of the remaining work.

The Orange Line will connect New Garia with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport through Salt Lake and New Town.

Commercial operations on the Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing) section of the Orange Line started on March 15. The Orange Line is expected to be operational by 2026. Commercial operations along the Joka-Majerhat stretch of Purple Line have also started. Work is underway in full swing along the Majerhat-Esplanade stretch of the Purple Line. The spokesperson said the target is to make the entire stretch operational in two-three years’ time.