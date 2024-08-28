Professors from Portugal visit North Bengal University

Siliguri: A team from Portugal arrived at the University of North Bengal on Tuesday to gain knowledge about the university, its education process, culture and heritage, as this is one of the prestigious and old universities of North Bengal.



The team, consisting of 27 professors, visited different parts of the university. They also visited the Akshaya Kumar Maitreya Heritage Museum of the university, the Centre of Floriculture and Agri-business Management (COFAM) department, Administrative block and other areas of the university.

They were welcomed by the university authorities. Debashish Dutta, Registrar of the university, Malay Saha on behalf of the museum, Amrendra Pandey on behalf of COFAM and others were present with the team. “This was a very proud moment for us. The team visited our university, gathered all the information about it, collected data and learned its history. It was an amazing experience to talk with them. They were also surprised after seeing so many things here. We want to upgrade the scale of the university globally,” said Amrendra Pandey from COFAM. The team arrived in India a few days ago and also visited Darjeeling and Sikkim. When they visited the museum, they were told about the history of each item exhibited there. They were also impressed with the community outreach programme launched by COFAM.

After visiting the university, they left for Delhi and from there, they were supposed to return to Portugal.