Professor Krishnakali Basu passes away, CM expresses grief

Kolkata: Krishnakali Basu, the general secretary of Trinamool Congress professor’s wing West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA) died on Sunday night. Basu was also a professor at Barrackpore Rastarguru Surendranath College.

She was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last few years. She was very sick for the last seven days and was also put on ventilation. She died on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief at the demise of Basu.

“I am saddened by the untimely demise of my long-time dear colleague Professor Krishnakoli Basu. She was the General Secretary of WBCUPA. I will miss her forever. My heartfelt condolences to her family,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

State Education minister Bratya Basu wrote on X: “I am saddened by the untimely death of my long time fellow colleague Krishnakali Basu, who was the general secretary of WBCUPA. I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family and wish that her soul rests in peace.”