Professor injured as student groups clash at JU

Kolkata: Jadavpur University witnessed clashes between supporters of two student organisations on Friday over campaigning for the election of student representatives to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), leaving a professor injured.

Supporters of the SFI and We the Independent (WTI) were involved in a scuffle at the Science Arts crossing inside the campus. According to sources, tensions escalated during campaigning for the ICC election, leading to physical altercations. A professor from the Bengali department sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and reportedly suffered a broken nose.

Police were present on the campus, but no written complaint had been lodged by either side till late evening. Tension continued through the afternoon and into the night, with reports of further assaults involving students.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said: “Senior students are fighting among themselves like schoolchildren.

This is shameful for an institution like Jadavpur University. I have heard that a professor has been injured. We will sit for discussions with all sides and then decide on the next course of action.”

Campus security has been handled by ex-servicemen for the past few months. A section of Left and ultra-Left students alleged insensitivity and excessive intervention, while the security personnel maintain they face obstruction in discharging their duties.