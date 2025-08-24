‘Professional snake catchers to soon join’ KMC’s cleanup drives

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon engage professional snake catchers to assist in scavenging operations inside abandoned structures, following reports of a rise in snake sightings.

Members of KMC’s joint action team—comprising health and solid waste management (SWM) workers—have expressed fear of snake bites during drives in condemned buildings.

The issue was flagged during the recent monthly KMC meeting by Minkashi Gangopadhyay, councillor of Ward 12. She cited two specific addresses—195, Raja Dinendra Street and 14A, Radhakanta Jew Street—where cleaning drives could not be carried out due to the threat of snakes.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who heads the civic health department, acknowledged the proliferation of snakes in abandoned buildings, particularly in north Kolkata.

He said joint teams had already encountered venomous snakes while on duty.

With the monsoon heightening the risk of dengue, joint drives to clear garbage and stagnant water are being prioritised. Currently, KMC is mobilising maximum manpower for such operations, assisted by members of the Disaster Management team.

A KMC health official said the SWM department had proposed including trained snake catchers in the joint action team. “We will also provide them with protective gloves and other equipment. The process has already been initiated,” the official added.