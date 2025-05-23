Prof Walter Mignolo to deliver talk on decolonisation at CISRS

KOLKATA: A one-year programme of ‘Special Lecture Series’ on ‘Decolonisation of Knowledge and Decolonial Pedagogy: Looking Back and Moving Forward’ organised by Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research of Sister Nivedita University (CISRS), Newtown, Kolkata, has begun from April, 2025.

This monthly lecture series will be a truly global one utilising the digital platform and it will be hybrid. All the eminent experts in the area will lecture with a promise of penetrating interactions among the experts and participants.

This, to the best of knowledge, has not taken place on these issues in any Indian universities before, especially in a hybrid mode.

Come May 23 at 6.30 pm, renowned scholar Prof Walter Mignolo, one of the founding fathers of this area will talk on ‘What does it mean to decolonise’. Chandni Basu from Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research of Sister Nivedita University will also be present.