Prof arrested in research scholar suicide case

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan arrested the prime accused, Siddharth Shankar Laha, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension of the University of North Bengal (NBU), in the suicide case of a research scholar of the university from Assam.He was brought to Siliguri on Wednesday and was produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.



On May 16, the body of a research scholar of the Rural Development department of NBU was found hanging at a rented house in Shiv Mandir area. The deceased was a resident of Tufanganj, Cooch Behar and was staying in the rented house in Shiv Mandir area

in Siliguri.

A suicide note was found in the house where it was mentioned that the accused Siddharth Shankar Laha, had a physical relationship with the deceased and refused to marry her. Therefore, she committed suicide. Her mobile phone and laptop were also missing from the room.On May 18, family members of the deceased lodged a written complaint.

SOG began a search for the accused as he went absconding after the incident and tracked his mobile phone. First, he went to Kalimpong, then Lataguri, then Cooch Behar. A few days ago, he went to Goyalpara in Assam from where he was arrested. He was booked under various sections of the IPC. He has been taken into police remand for further investigation.