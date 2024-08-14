Prof Achyuta Samanta receives his 59th honorary doctorate

Kolkata: Eminent educationist and philanthropist Prof Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary doctorates by many prestigious universities across various countries for his outstanding contributions to education and social work.



Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata, awarded the honorary PhD to Prof Samanta for his remarkable achievements in these fields. This marks his 59th honorary doctorate.

He received the honour at a special function organised by the university. Prof Samanta expressed his gratitude to the university and the people of Bengal for their love and affection.

Recently, Dr Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT University) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), announced in Kolkata about the new Guinness World Record created for the ‘largest singing lesson’ of the Indian national anthem by three-time Grammy-winner Ricky Kej and students of KISS.