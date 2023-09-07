Prof accused of ‘misdemeanor’ faces pupils’ ire

Cooch Behar: Acharaya Brajendra Nath Sil College Professor Rana Roy, accused of sending a threat letter to Jadavpur University Registrar Snehamanju Basu, found himself surrounded by college students chanting “go back” slogans as he entered the college in Cooch Behar on Thursday. He had come to meet the college principal.



While he was in the principal’s office, college students chanted “go back” slogans, urging him to leave. Later, Roy departed from the college premises. The students levied various allegations against him, claiming that he never conducted classes and often came to college under the influence of alcohol.

However, Professor Rana Roy vehemently denied all the accusations, suggesting that there is a conspiracy at play.

He questioned the connection between Jadavpur University and the incident at Tala Police Station, asserting that the complaint made by a woman against him was baseless.

It was reported that Kolkata Police apprehended Professor Rana Roy from a hotel in Bhubaneswar last Sunday. The Kolkata Police registered a case against Roy at Jadavpur Police Station under Sections 506, 509, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for sending a threatening letter to the Jadavpur University Registrar.

Additionally, on September 2, a female resident of Belgachia filed a complaint against him. Rana Roy resided in Veterinary College LIG Housing in Belgachia, and it was alleged that he had been harassing the woman for the past four years. Subsequently, the woman reported her experiences to the police, leading to the exposure of more of Rana’s scandals.

Niloy Roy, Principal, Acharaya Brojendra Nath Sil College stated: “Today, Rana Roy came to the college, but as he was on medical leave, he was required to submit a medical fitness certificate before rejoining. Since he failed to do so, he could not join on Thursday. ”