‘Products worth about Rs 26.5 cr sold in 10 days’

Kolkata: In ten days of the West Bengal State Handicraft Expo which is taking place in New Town since November 24, artisans have sold products worth Rs 26.5 crore. According to a senior official, the expo has been a hit amongst people since day one.

During weekends, people are visiting in huge numbers and staying till 10:30 to 11 pm. According to the official, people are not just coming to buy products but are also interacting with the artisans on its production and craft.

Last year, the artisans sold products worth about Rs 62.18 crore which is expected to go up this year.

The officials of the MSME department are expecting the figure to jump up to nearly Rs 100 crore this year. This year, there are 59 pavilions covering about 5.20 lakh square feet where the artisans will showcase their products.

The MSME and Textiles department has been organising such fairs every year for the artisans to display and sell their works.

During the financial year 2021-22, more than 8000 artisans participated in such fairs, where products worth about Rs 76 crore were sold.

In the 2022-23 financial year, about 6500 artisans took part in the fair which increased to 7000 this year. This expo also takes place in five other locations in the state that include Siliguri, East and West Burdwan, Bolpur and Bankura.

It was inaugurated on November 24 by state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha along with Minister of State (MoS) for MSME and Textiles department Tajmul Hossain. The minister said that online shopping platform Amazon has already approached the MSME to sell the products made by the artisans abroad as well as within India. He expressed hope to start selling the products of artisans through online

platforms soon.