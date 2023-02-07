Products launched to address water woes

kolkata: Patton Group recently introduced two innovative water solutions designed to ease water availability.



The first product is the Water-On-Wheels Roller Tank and the second product is the Contactless Safe Hand Wash Station.

Ujjal Kumar Das, Vice President, Marketing of Patton Group said: “We are proactively addressing water woes in rugged terrains and rural, semi-urban, and urban areas without piped water access”.

In the Water-On-Wheels Roller Tank, the roller design allows water buckets to be easily pulled or pushed over uneven tracks. The tank capacity facilitates the collection of more water in one go thus saving time.

The Contactless Safe Hand Wash Station is hands-free, foot-operated, compact, and strong.

The 100 per cent virgin food-grade plastic water tanks and the powder-coated rust-proof metal stand ensured durability.