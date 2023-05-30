‘Processing of Bhabishyat Credit Card, Fisherman Loan to be expedited’

JALPAIGURI: Efforts are underway to resolve issues pertaining to delay in issuing Bhabishyat Credit Card, Fisherman Loan, and ARD Loan Schemes in Jalpaiguri.



A meeting was held on Tuesday at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office to address the complications and delays faced by beneficiaries of these schemes. Representatives from 10 state-owned and private banks attended the meeting.

According to district administration source, there have been rampant rejection of applications for these loans. Incidentally, 260 individuals of the district have received benefits from the Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme this year through the Duare Sarkar camps.

Around 141 to 150 applications were submitted for ARD loans, and 37 applications were submitted for Fishermen’s loans. Around 20 of which have been approved.

District Magistrate Moumita Godara stated: “All the applications received at the Duare Sarkar camp were discussed in Tuesday’s meeting. We did not encounter any problems with the Bhabishyat Credit Cards. However, we have come across issues pertaining to ARD loans, which are meant for livestock farming. Banks have expressed doubts regarding applicants’ ownership of land or livestock, which is causing these problems.”

All these issues have been addressed. “It was decided that if an applicant does not own land personally but has access to land belonging to other family members, the land can be used to get a loan,” said the DM.

“In this case a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be required from the owner. The format for the NOC will be created. Additionally, a decision has been made to expedite the processing of all pending applications,” added the DM.