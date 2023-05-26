Process on to register chambers of commerce on Utkarsh Bangla portal

KOLKATA: Following instructions by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (TET&SD) department has initiated the process of registration of all Chambers of Commerce and Associations having presence in the state on the Utkarsh Bangla portal.



Banerjee had reviewed the Utkarsh Bangla scheme on May 11 which was attended by a large number of departmental heads, chambers of Commerce, Industry Associations and Industries with the district magistrates attending in virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary held a few follow up meetings including one on May 13 where the DMs/ SDOs and BDOs were virtually present.

Following deliberations in the meeting, Principal Secretary of TET&SD department, Anoop Kumar Agarwal has written to concerned departments including the district magistrates to take necessary steps to register all the Chambers of Commerce and Associations-having presence in the state and all the industrial units/ establishments /organisations (which would include the public sector ones also) having more than three employees on the Utkarsh Bangla portal in a time bound manner.

It has been decided that this may be done on a camp mode involving the concerned district level officials of the line departments and general administration.

The registration would be done on pbssd.gov.in portal using the “Login for industry-led modules” tab.

To facilitate easy on boarding the trained workforce requirement would not be mandatory right at the first step of registration and could be indicated at a later date.

“The nature of operations and the type of skills required for that industry would be collected at the time of registration,” a senior official of TET& SD department said.

“The registration also involves a verification by the concerned line-department officials,” the official added.

“The departments may hold frequent meetings with chambers, associations, industry parks, clusters and others working in their domain. They may be informed of the facilities and flexibilities available to them for them to associate with the employment linked training programme,” the senior official of TET& SD department said.

Banerjee in the review meeting had reiterated that skill development is her government’s top priority for ensuring more employment in the state.

She had instructed state Labour minister Moloy Ghatak to take necessary measures for integrating the list of names with the employment exchanges with the state Skill Development and Training department so that they can be skilled as per their area of interest and made job ready.