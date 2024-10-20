Process for recruitment of full time V-Cs in univs across state begins

Kolkata: An analysis of the applications for full time vice-chancellors (V-C) have revealed that 72 have come alone from Jadavpur University, of which 8 have been in contention. The process of recruitment of full time vice-chancellors in the universities across the state started from Friday.

The bulk of the applications are for becoming the vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University (JU) with the total number being over 100, according to sources in the Higher Education department.

On Saturday, the process for recruitment of vice-chancellor was conducted for Aliah University, Diamond Harbour Women University and Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya.

On Friday, 50 applicants were called for interview for the recruitment of vice-chancellors in three universities. 17 were called for nominating the V-C of Calcutta University. The interim vice-chancellor of CU, Santa Dutta was not among those who were interviewed.

Former vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University Buddhadeb Sau was also not called for interview even though he had applied .

“I had applied for vice-chancellor of JU, Mahatma Gandhi University and Netaji Subhas Open University. I have completed nine years as a professor. I had been the coordinator of the night section as assistant professor but I was not called for interview,” said Sau.

According to sources, Ramanuj Ganguly, president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Malayendu Saha, former Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board and former V-C of West Bengal State University Mahua Das have also been not called for the interview.

A five-member expert committee has been formed for recruiting vice-chancellors of each university. The expert committee is selecting 10 names for each university.

The Governor who happens to be the chancellor of state universities had appointed interim vice-chancellors in most of the universities. The search committee for recruiting vice-chancellors was formed under the directions of the apex court and presently, the process of engaging full time V-Cs is going on in full swing.