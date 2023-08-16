‘Probing if UGC rules, SC order were followed by JU’

Additional SP Santi Das Basak and six members of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) visited the Jadavpur University campus to investigate the death of the first-year undergraduate student on Wednesday. They spoke with the Registrar and Joint Registrar of the university during the visit.

“From the authorities, we came to know what had happened and how the deceased student was taken to hospital. We are going to speak with people who were there at the time of the incident and took the student to hospital,” Basak said, adding that they are investigating whether the University Grant Commission (UGC) rules and Supreme Court’s order were being abided by.

An official of the university said: “The preliminary report of the internal inquiry committee has been submitted. It has been decided by the anti-ragging committee that the preliminary report will be sent to the UGC.” It is not known whether ragging is mentioned in the initial report or who is on the list of accused.

Protesting the death of the first-year undergraduate student, various student organisations had taken out protest rallies since Wednesday morning. Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) had also taken out a march to the Jadavpur Police Station. Meanwhile, some 50 residents of Bagula in Nadia came to the university campus and took out a

protest march. They also submitted a deputation demanding justice for the death of the student.