Probe report flags train ops lapses under automatic signal system failures

Siliguri: The provisional probe report of the Kanchenjunga Express accident has pointed out lapses at multiple levels in managing train operations under automatic signal system failures.



Janak Kumar Garg, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has submitted a 29-page provisional report to the Railway Board of India on Tuesday regarding the rear-end collision between Kanchenjunga Express and a freight train near Nirmaljyot area in Siliguri on June 17 killing 10 people and injuring many.

In the report, CRS has mentioned: “Having carefully considered all evidence, records submitted, observations made during the site inspection and other circumstantial evidence produced by Northeast Frontier Railway so far, I have come to the conclusion that the rear end collision occurred due to lapses at multiple levels in managing the train operations under Automatic Signal failures.”

He also identified that a wrong paper authority was issued to the loco pilot of the freight train involved in the crash.

The CRS mentioned that T/A 912 has been issued instead of T/D912 in case of all signals’ failure, violating the provision of SR 9.12/1. The paper authority failed to specify the speed the freight train should adhere to while crossing the defective signal.

The report further mentioned that there was non-availability of critical safety equipment (Walkie-Talkie) with the loco pilot and train manager of the freight train. The station master failed to take the signature of the Train Manager on Authority Operating Form T/A 912 as prescribed in the form.

Sources stated the report mentioned that inadequate counselling of Loco Pilots and station masters about train operation in automatic signalling territory had created “misinterpretation and misunderstanding of rules”.

This accident is classified under the category of ‘Error in Train Working’. The CRS also mentioned about the shortage of walkie-talkie sets in the Katihar Division.

It was mentioned that on the accident day, a total of 9 automatic signals were defective. The Kanchenjunga Express was at km 10.979 which is at a RH curve of 1.29 degree while Northeast Express was also in the section on the Up line at the same time when Kanchenjunga was in the section.

The presence of another train on the Up line in the same section affected the line of sight and Loco Pilot could only see the rear coach of the train only after passing 332 meters from signal. The pilot and co-pilot of the freight train had applied the emergency brakes, but unfortunately could not stop the collision.

At the time of emergency brake application, the speed of the train was 78 kmph and roughly around 284 meters from the SLR coach of Kanchenjunga.

“The information in this report is preliminary and will be either supplemented or corrected during the course of the investigation,” stated the provisional report.