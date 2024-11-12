Probe into misappropriation of tablet funds begins in Malda

Malda: The Malda district administration has initiated a probe into allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for the distribution of tablets to students in three schools. A total of nearly 150 students across the affected

institutions were supposed to receive the tablets, but it has emerged that the allocated funds were diverted to an unknown account.

On Monday, following the directive of the District Magistrate, two investigative teams comprising officials from the Administrative and Education departments visited Kendpukur High School in Habibpur block and Konua Bhavanipur High School in Harishchandrapur to look into the matter.

The situation escalated in Harishchandrapur, where a group of parents gathered outside Konua Bhavanipur High School, protesting against the alleged financial mismanagement. The parents raised concerns after learning that the tablet funds, intended for 150 students, had been transferred to an undisclosed bank account. The protesters demanded swift action against the school’s headmaster and called for a transparent investigation into the financial irregularities.

In response, Saubhik Mukhopadhyay, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Chanchal, along with local police and Education department officials, conducted a site visit to the school. Mukhopadhyay assured the public that the investigation was underway, promising a thorough examination of the matter. “We are committed to ensuring that justice is done and all aspects of the case are investigated,” Mukhopadhyay said.

The District Inspector of Schools (DI) has already lodged a formal complaint at the English Bazaar Police Station, naming the headmasters of the three schools implicated in the case. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “An FIR has been filed against concerned school authorities and the investigation is ongoing. It is assured that strict action would be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.”