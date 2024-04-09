Probe into complicity of KMC officers in crime is of utmost importance: HC

Kolkata: In the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed with regards to the Garden Reach building collapse incident, the Calcutta High Court on Monday observed that investigation into the complicity of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officers in the crime is of utmost importance and accordingly directed the police to take this angle in consideration.

They have directed the state to submit a report regarding the status of the investigation. Advocate General, representing the state, submitted a report on the status of the probe being conducted into the incident on Monday. According to the report, the promoter of the unauthorised building was arrested and out of three owners of a premises, two have been arrested while one is absconding.Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that rampant unauthorised construction could not have taken place without the complicity of officers of KMC. “It appears that they remained indifferent to their statutory duties and turned a blind eye when the owners and promoters brazenly undertook unauthorised construction,” Justice Bagchi observed.

The petitioner had requested for transfer of the probe from police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said that if the investigation is not conducted in a bonafide manner, only then will the petitioner’s call for CBI be taken up.

The advocate representing KMC on Monday informed the court that show-cause notices have been issued against officers who were entrusted with duty to supervise illegal construction in the area. KMC was directed to take steps against these officers including suspension and disciplinary proceedings. The report on the same was asked to be filed after two weeks. With regards to the rehabilitation of the victims in the area, the Advocate General informed that they have been rehabilitated to a community hall.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam recently directed the state government to file a report in the form of an affidavit concerning the remedial measures taken by the state to rehabilitate people affected on account of collapse of the under construction building in Garden Reach.