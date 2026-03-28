Probe initiated after weapons displayed during Ram Navami

Jalpaiguri: Authorities have initiated a probe after a Ram Navami procession in Belakoba allegedly featured participants carrying weapons, raising concerns amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of elections.



Superintendent of Police K. Amarnath said: “Video footage shows several individuals in the procession carrying weapons. Strict action will be taken against those involved for violating the Model Code of Conduct, as the permission clearly barred the carrying or use of weapons.”

Police said a case has been registered after officers reviewed video footage of the Friday afternoon procession and began identifying individuals seen carrying weapons, in violation of the conditions laid down in the permission.

The procession, held in the Ambari and Belakoba areas under Rajganj block in North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, drew large crowds amid the festive atmosphere. However, the event was conducted under heightened security following tensions a day earlier over the installation of a religious flag, which had triggered protests against the police.

To prevent any escalation, heavy police deployment, along with central forces, was in place across the area from early morning.