Probe in ‘attack’ on Union minister: CBI moves HC

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Calcutta High Court alleging non-cooperation from police in the probe into the alleged attacks on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy.



According to the Central investigative agency, the Cooch Behar district police are not handing over the case documents.

The attack had allegedly taken place in Cooch Behar district in the last week of February.

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari alleged in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Pramanik was attacked and stones were pelted at his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy after examining the documents related to the case.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay ordered that the investigation will be handed over to the Central investigating agency “to ensure fair, unbiased and neutral investigation.”

Challenging the High Court decision, the state approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. However, the Supreme Court has not yet granted a stay on the HC order.

On Thursday, the CBI complained to HC that the police are not cooperating with the investigation.

Reportedly, the Chief Justice observed that since there is no stay by the SC on the CBI investigation yet, the High Court's order must

be respected.