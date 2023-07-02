‘Probe against me initiated for raising my voice against Raj Bhavan’

Kolkata: Former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of North Bengal University Omprakash Mishra, reacting to Governor CV Ananda Bose’s order to conduct an enquiry against him based on the allegations made by teachers, indicated that the move was made since he had raised his voice against the activities conducted by the Raj Bhavan.



Mishra posted on social media: “At 7 pm, I have convened a press conference of leading educationists of West Bengal to expose the chaos and crisis in higher education, and at 11:30 pm, Raj Bhavan has ordered an enquiry against me! I welcome the enquiry.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose has ordered an enquiry against the former V-C of North Bengal University Omprakash Mishra based on the allegations made against him by teachers.

The interim V-C of NBU was informed of the same. The enquiry will be conducted by the interim V-C of North Bengal University. After Subiresh Bhattacharyya’s arrest, Mishra who is a senior faculty member of Jadavpur University’s International Relations was appointed as the interim V-C of the university.

Mishra on Sunday said that he had not received any letter in connection with the enquiry. The enquiry has been ordered into the allegations of corruption and irregularities against Mishra, who was authorised to perform the duties of a V-C as per the statute.

Recently, Governor CV Ananda Bose had conducted a meeting with 13 V-Cs of different universities at North Bengal University. It has been reported that the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, constituted an “Anti-Corruption Committee” which will probe allegations of corruption in university campuses.

Mishra had earlier along with other former V-Cs had raised their voice against the activities conducted by the Raj Bhavan.

They had held a press conference against the appointment of 11 V-Cs by the Raj Bhavan. They called for a press conference with regard to the chaos and crisis faced by the public universities in the state on Monday.