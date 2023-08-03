Priyadarshini Mallick appointed Secy of WBCHSE

: Priyadarshini Mallick, who is the assistant professor at Asutosh College, has been appointed as the Secretary of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Priyadarshini, daughter of state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, is assistant professor in the department of microbiology at Asutosh College.

She has been appointed for a period of three years or until further order. The order was given on July 31. She will be replacing Tapas Kumar Mukherjee.