Private tutor held for ‘sexually assaulting’ 13-year-old girl

Siliguri: A 33-year-old private tutor was arrested by Bhaktinagar Police in Siliguri on the allegations of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old girl student. The accused has been identified as Amar Das.

According to the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, the girl, a resident of the Bhaktinagar Police Station area, was studying at Das’s house since she was in the fifth grade and is currently in the eighth. The mother alleged that on Thursday evening after dismissing other students, Das kept the girl alone in his house and sexually harassed her, threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The terrified girl returned home and in tears recounted the experience to her mother. Promptly, the minor’s family lodged a written complaint with the Bhaktinagar Police Station, leading to the swift arrest of Amar Das.

The minor’s mother further revealed that this was not the first incident. She claimed that Das had attempted similar acts with the minor on several prior occasions. It was only after Thursday’s traumatic event and her daughter’s disclosure that the alleged abuse came to light.

The mother also stated that Das could have had targeted other students in the past, leading many to discontinue their studies with him out of fear and without reporting to the authorities.

Charged under POCSO, the accused was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Friday. Further investigation is underway.