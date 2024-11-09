Private tutor held for molesting pupil; given 14-day judicial custody

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Nagerbazar Police Station for allegedly molesting a class VIII student on Thursday night.

According to sources, the accused is a private tutor by profession, and the student used to attend his tuition classes. On Thursday evening she attended the class like other days. It is alleged that during the tuition hours, the private tutor molested her. After returning home, she informed her parents about the incident. After a while, the student’s parents went to the residence of the

private tutor and confronted him. Later, police were informed as the situation was getting heated up.

Initially, police detained the tutor and took him to the police station. Later a formal complaint was lodged by the parents. After registering a case based on the complaint filed, police arrested the tutor. He was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.