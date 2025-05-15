Private transport operators across state protest Sanjog Portal directive

Kolkata: Private transport operators across the state have voiced strong opposition to the state Transport department’s directive mandating the use of the Sanjog Portal — a unified e-challan system — effective from June 1.

Issued on May 5 by Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan, the order requires all transport and law enforcement agencies to adopt the portal to streamline the handling of traffic violations. Under the directive, vehicles with pending challans will be barred from renewing fitness certificates or Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), while driving licences with outstanding fines cannot be renewed or processed for services other than suspension or revocation.

In response, five associations under the Joint Forum of Transport Operators, including the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity (ABBMSS), Online Cab Operators Guild, City Suburban Bus Service, North Bengal Passenger Transport Operators Coordination Committee and the Pool Car Owners Welfare Association, have submitted a formal appeal urging the state to reconsider and amend the directive before its implementation.

“Fitness checks, permit renewals and PUCC issuance should not be blocked due to pending challans, except in ownership change cases,” the forum stated, warning that enforcing the policy without revisions could severely disrupt public transport services.

Separately, ABBMSS submitted a letter alleging arbitrary imposition of traffic fines by Kolkata and Howrah police, often using rear-side images captured by civic volunteers. The letter also highlighted rising operational costs, particularly for Euro VI vehicles, with daily fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 adding to the burden.

The association further expressed concern over losing relief options available through Lok Adalats, calling the policy “inhumane and disconnected from ground realities”.