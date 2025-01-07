‘Private racket operating in state to spread panic, earn money’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that there has been an attempt by a section in Bengal to spread panic after few cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in other states. Banerjee alleged that a “private racket” has been operating in the state to spread panic in the wake of the situation only to earn some money.

Banerjee urged the people of Bengal not to panic and assured that there is nothing to worry about. After landing at Dumurjala helipad ground on her way back from Gangasagar, Banerjee said: “A private racket has been trying to spread panic for earning some money. They are frightening people even in the case of a normal fever. Don’t do anything which will give advantage to these people. We have introduced the Swasthya Sathi scheme so that the people of Bengal can avail free-of-cost treatment round the year. If some people take away

Rs 2-Rs 3 lakh as medical expenses under the Swasthya Sathi only by spreading panic, it is uncalled for.” In an apparent attack on a section of private hospitals and diagnostic centres, Banerjee blamed a tendency by a section to demand “an exorbitant bill”. Assuring people Banerjee in Dumurjala in Howrah said: “There is nothing to worry about the virus. If there is anything to fear, we will let the people know beforehand.” According to media reports about seven cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in India so far. Chief Minister Banerjee on Monday had said no HMPV cases were detected in Bengal.

A private hospital in Kolkata in a press statement, however, on Monday claimed that they had encountered a 6-month-old baby with Metapneumovirus infection in PICU two months ago. The state Health department has, however, alerted various medical colleges and hospitals in the wake of the situation. Five medical colleges in Kolkata were asked to open fever clinics and to closely monitor the situation. The experts have pointed out that it is nothing new and the virus was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001. HMPV is a normal respiratory virus which causes symptoms like cold. Some people can get flu-like symptoms, especially the elderly and infants. There has been an outbreak of HMPV in China. The first case of the virus has been detected in Bengaluru city.