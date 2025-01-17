Private hospital in city launches rooftop helipad for emergency services

Kolkata: A private hospital in the city launched its rooftop helipad with a successful trial run on Friday. An Agusta 109 SP helicopter took off from Behala Flying Club and landed smoothly on the hospital's helipad, marking a milestone in emergency healthcare services, the hospital said in a statement. The helicopter landed on the raised platform of the private super-speciality Desun Hospital. The healthcare facility received the go-ahead from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 14 with instructions to undertake the first landing as a trial.

Accordingly, the DGCA-authorised agency, OSS Air Management Pvt Ltd conducted the flight with a DGCA observer on board. The hospital updated the Airports Authority of India (AAI) about the flight plan and landing for all necessary coordination as per standard operating procedures, the statement said. "This is a proud moment for all of us. The rooftop helipad will help us in providing even better healthcare services in case of emergencies for critically ill patients from across West Bengal, North-East and other parts of Eastern India," the statement quoted the Chairman & Managing Director of Desun Hospital, Sajal Dutta, as saying. "Now that the trial has been successful, we will be able to offer air ambulance services to those who need critical care support but might not have the necessary time for faster medical intervention," Dutta said.