Private hospital doctor threatened ‘of RG Kar like consequence’

KOLKATA: While protests are ongoing across the state over the rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and



Hospital (RGKMCH), a lady doctor at a private hospital received threats from a patient’s family, warning that a similar

situation could be created.

According to sources, a woman was admitted at a private hospital in Phoolbagan area with complaints of respiratory problems. It is alleged that on Wednesday, the patient’s family members threatened a lady doctor saying that they would create a situation like RGKMCH. She was verbally abused as well.

Immediately the doctor informed her colleagues and the hospital authorities. Subsequently the Phoolbagan Police Station was also informed. The doctors had threatened to halt patient admissions unless the accused were arrested immediately. In response, the police swiftly arrested one individual involved in the incident,

and hospital services

continued as usual.