Private bus owners urge state govt to reconsider bus age limit

Kolkata: Private bus owners’ associations have renewed their appeal to the state government to permit buses to operate beyond the 15-year limit, citing the nearly two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge the state government to make a prompt decision on this matter, to prevent buses from retiring prematurely. The Chief Minister has always shown a humanitarian approach, providing many concessions to the private transport system during the COVID period. Remembering those, we urge the government to give us a grace period of two years,” stated Pradip Narayan Basu, general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners Association.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicate general secretary Tapan Banerjee added: “If the government doesn’t reconsider, the private transport system will inevitably collapse. This will result in a lack of buses for commuters during early hours and evenings.”

This request follows an order passed by the Calcutta High Court on November 4, after a petition was filed by some bus owners from route no. 24. The petitioners argued for an extension of the age limit by two years, citing the buses’ inactivity during the pandemic.

The court directed the principal secretary of the state Transport department to consider and decide on the 15-year age limit for commercial vehicles within four weeks. Justice Rai Chattopadhyay also directed the Transport department to give petitioners an opportunity to be heard and to consider their appeal in accordance with the law and any relevant orders of the Calcutta HC. In 2009, the Calcutta High Court mandated a ban on commercial vehicles older than 15 years within the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) to curb pollution. Consequently, the state Transport department ordered buses to be phased out after reaching the 15-year limit. Bus associations have indicated that approximately 1,200 buses will be phased out between August 2024 and March 2025.